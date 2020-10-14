NALCO bags ‘ICC PSE Excellence Award’ in CSR category

Bhubaneswar: The unwavering commitment and caring approach towards society and people has helped National Aluminum Company Ltd (NALCO), a Navratna PSU under Ministry of Mines, Govt. of India, bag the prestigious Award in the CSR category. In recognition of Excellence in CSR, NALCO has been conferred with the PSE Excellence Award, organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce during the 10th Public Sector Agenda Meet held online.

As a responsible Corporate citizen, NALCO has been carrying out impactful CSR projects in various thematic areas, including flagship CSR programs like Indradhanush (residential education programme for tribal children), Mobile Health Units in Angul and Damanjodi, Swachh Vidyalaya Abhiyan, and ‘NALCO ki Ladli’ to educate and empower girl children, among other projects.

It is worth mentioning that amidst the Covid19 crisis, NALCO has taken several measures and has been extending all possible support to both the State & Union Govt for combating the pandemic.

