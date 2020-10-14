Khatabook’s ‘MyStore’ app to help merchants take their business online in just 15 seconds

Bhubaneswar: Marking another significant milestone, India’s fastest growing fintech start-up, Khatabook has launched the ‘MyStore’ app on Android. The app comes equipped with a seamless, intuitive, and secure interface with an easy sign-up process – enabling merchants to take their business online in just 15 seconds. Khatabook’s ‘MyStore’ is available in 13 Indian languages, ensuring ease of usage and pan-India adoption. The app enables merchants to continue doing business while maintaining social distancing norms. MyStore has already been installed by more than 2.5 million merchants in the country. The app is estimated to have user profile synergy with more than a third of the flagship Khatabook app’s user base.

Speaking on the launch, Ravish Naresh, Co-founder and CEO – Khatabook, said, “We are constantly looking for ways to improve efficiency and reduce the cost of business operation for India’s MSME segment. The launch of ‘MyStore’ builds on our existing offerings and provides a robust tech-driven foundation for a more evolved way of doing business in the digital age. Especially now, small businesses have the tools they need to continue doing business in the new world with pandemic reality. The MyStore app’s adoption is the indication that it is a highly time relevant solution for offline businesses looking to make the digital transition.”

Getting started with MyStore app is easy: Download MyStore app, Enter Business details like name, products, and prices, Deploy store links to customers via preferred communication channels and start selling. Khatabook is committed to helping small business owners across India to prepare for a digital-first future with cutting-edge solutions. With a monthly active user base of 8 million, the company has disrupted the Indian MSME industry by completely automating the traditional business ledger process. It serves more than 500 types of businesses across the country, from Kirana stores to mobile recharge shops, garment dealers, and jewelers. The app helps save 2-4 productive hours daily for each of its users.

