BMW India Inaugurates a New State-of-the-Art Showroom in Chennai

Chennai: BMW India announced the opening of KUN Exclusive’s new facility in Ambattur, Chennai. Based on the latest BMW Facility NEXT concept, the new showroom offers immersive brand experience along with a dedicated BMW Premium Selection (BPS) section. It is located at Number, 69, Southern Avenue, Ambattur, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600058. The dealership is headed by Ms. Vasanthi Bhupati, Dealer Principal, KUN Exclusive.

KUN Exclusive hosts a BMW Facility NEXT concept based showroom.

Dedicated BMW Premium Selection for best deals on used cars.

Latest BMW Lifestyle and Accessories.

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, said, “BMW Group India is right on track on its dealer network expansion with a resolute focus on strengthening presence in key and emerging markets across India. We are delighted to open up yet another showroom in Chennai with our long standing partner – KUN Exclusive. The showroom will play an instrumental role for our brand in offering customers a personalised, emotional and premium brand experience.”

Ms. Vasanthi Bhupati, Dealer Principal, KUN Exclusive said, “Our partnership with BMW Group India has flourished over years and we are proud of the growth we have achieved together since inception. The new world-class showroom in Ambattur will continue the tradition of offering the ultimate luxury experience across the entire ownership period. Situated at a prime location and equipped with the latest technologies, this facility will play an instrumental role in creating an unrivalled experience for our discerning customers.”

The new facility is spread across approximately 17,000 sq. ft. and comprises of – a seven car vehicle display area, dedicated BMW Premium Selection display section and office space. An interactive Virtual Product Presentation (VPP) along with a car configurator helps customers to evaluate and select their dream car as per their choice. The customer lounge offers a relaxed ambience for customers to enjoy a cup of the finest coffee and discuss various aspects of owing a BMW vehicle with sales executives.

The latest range of BMW Lifestyle Collection is showcased for automotive enthusiasts. It includes numerous inspiring products and exciting styles such as the new BMW M Collection, BMW Motorsport Heritage Collection, BMW i Collection, BMW Golfsport Collection, Montblanc for BMW Special Edition, BMW Bike Collection and the BMW Iconic Collection.

A special five car display area for BMW Premium Selection enables customers to explore first-hand the finest range of pre-owned BMW vehicles. Additionally, entire used car stock can be accessed using the industry-leading Virtual Product Presentation (VPP). Detailed history of specification, service history and dealer contacts can be availed instantly. A range of individual, attractive and personalised financing options are available for BPS vehicles.

A range of individual and attractive financing options are through BMW India Financial Services available for new and used cars. A dedicated team of finance and insurance consultants offer personalised advice and provide suitable financing options as per customers’ needs and future plans. Customers can choose a trade-in offer for a fair exchange value, hassle free documentation and evaluation of vehicle at their doorsteps.

The facility diligently follows comprehensive sanitisation process of its premises, display vehicles and work stations.

