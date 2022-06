Bhubaneswar: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik purchase ticket for Barabati IND vs SA T20 match.

I am rooting for #TeamIndia for the upcoming #INDvsSA series. Hope fans from all over the world get to see an exciting match at #BarabatiStadium, #Odisha. Looking forward to see you all in #Cuttack. #T20#MenInBlue#TeamIndia#BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/siKRnh0HYk

— Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) June 6, 2022