Raipur : Little to no complaints in Bastar and Sarguja because of the effective implementation of government schemes

New Delhi :People will have little to no complaints if the government schemes are implemented properly. During the Bhent-Mulaqat programmes held in Bastar and Sarguja, Chief Minister received hardly any complaints regarding the public services. This satisfaction and smiles on the faces of people are the indicators of efficient administrative system. I expect you to keep up this dedication and accountability while performing the duties of public service, said Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel while addressing the officials at the review meeting held in Kanker. He added that consistent and continuous efforts are required for the betterment of forest dwellers. Meanwhile, Women and Child Development Minister Mrs. Anila Bhendiya, Parliamentary Secretary Mr. Shishupal Sori, Advisor to Chief Minister Mr. Rajesh Tiwari and other public representatives.

Forest dwellers are the protectors of the forest. They should be provided all kinds of facilities under the Forest Rules, said Chief Minister. He directed the officials to create more opportunities of livelihood activities based on development and processing of forest resources. Chief Minister said that Kanker has drastically transformed in a short span of three and a half years. Rapid development of the area is in progress, peace has been established, tourism facilities are being expanded and major steps are being taken in the direction of processing forest produces.

Chief Minister further said in the review meeting that Kanker has gained recognition across the nation because of its rally cocoon and millet mission. Kodo, Kutki and Ragi have also added to the uniqueness of Kanker’s identity. Chief Minister directed the officials to ensure value addition to Kodo, Kutki and Ragi and to thereby develop a major source of income for people. Kanker is known for its forest resources.

Government policies for processing and procurement of forest produce has created a wide array of possibilities for the collectors and traders. Chief Minister directed the officers to work in the direction of expanding and enhancing the tourism facilities. He said that development of tourism infrastructure should commence right from Kanker, as it is the gateway to Bastar. With resorts like Tatamari, Limdarha and various other tourism facilities, Bastar is rapidly developing into a tourist hotspot.

Chief Minister appreciated the development of education infrastructure during his visit to schools. Parents are becoming more aware regarding education of their children. Addressing the officials, Chief Minister said that the satisfaction and smiles I saw on the faces of people is one of the fondest memory I am taking from this Bhent-Mulaqat programme. We are collectively working towards this goal of establishing peace, prosperity and progress across the state of Chhattisgarh, he said. He directed the officials to keep the dedicated efforts towards this goal.