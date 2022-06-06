Raipur : Chief Minister inspected mushroom production and lac processing training unit in Gandhi Gram

New Delhi :Chief Minister today inaugurated Gandhi Gram at village Kulgaon in Kanker district. In Gandhigram, Chief Minister visited the mushroom production and lac processing training unit. He asked the women of Laxmi Self Help Group regarding their income and production. Women members of the group told Chief Minister that they have sold mushrooms at the rate of Rs 200 per kg and have earned Rs 14,000 in 3 months. Chief Minister congratulated and extended best wishes to the women of self help groups. It is noteworthy that earlier mushroom seeds were supplied from Raipur, now seeds are being prepared at the local spawning unit. Both oyster mushroom and milky mushroom are being produced in this unit. After the oyster mushroom production season is over, women will be cultivating milky mushroom for the rest of the year and in this way, they will have employment round the year. 12 women of Lakshmi Self Help Group are presently looking after the work of mushroom production.

Chief Minister also visited the Lac Processing Training Unit, where he interacted with the women of Jai Maa Durga Self Help Group. Chief Minister saw the raw lac kept in the crusher for processing. He congratulated the women undergoing training at the unit. It is noteworthy that Chhattisgarh Government has given lac production the status equivalent to agriculture. Training in lac processing will unleash a new opportunities of economic empowerment for women of the village. Women will be able to prepare grain lac from raw lac. This processed lac can be sold to lac industry, button lac industry, paint and varnish manufacturing industries. Lac is also used in making colourful bangles.