Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik lays the foundation stone and Inaugurates 17 industrial projects worth INR 999.99 Crore

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik today inaugurated 7 industrial projects and performed Groundbreaking of 10 projects. These diversified projects are ranging across Food processing, Tourism, Plastic, Manufacturing and Fertilizer sectors will create potential employments for over 2,387 persons in the state. Some of the leading companies promoting these projects include IFFCO, Ramco Cements and Coastal Biotech.

Many of the units that participated in the groundbreaking ceremony got their in-principle approval in the last 3 months.

Hailing the corporate social responsibilities of the Odisha based industries, Hon’ble Chief Minister said, “Our industries have been actively partnering with State Government not only in economic development, but also in discharging social responsibility. During the peak of the second covid wave, when the whole country was witnessing shortage of medical oxygen, Odisha responded proactively and supported other States in supplying life-saving medical oxygen.”

Further he added, “We have always endeavored to provide a hassle-free and smooth doing business environment for the investors in Odisha. Even in these difficult times of COVID-19, the State has attracted major investments and continues to enjoy the trust of investors. Today’s event, where we are launching new industrial projects in diverse sectors ranging from cement, food processing, tourism and agro-industry.is a proof of our efforts in attracting investments across different sectors.”

Speaking on the occasion Captain Dibya Shankar Mishra, Minister of Energy, Industries, Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises, Government of Odisha said that the government has taken several initiatives to attract investments in sectors that provide employment to a large number of people. And the government is committed in bringing more women into the workforce and providing them with a better standard of living. Women empowerment is not just a slogan for us but a commitment to the people of Odisha.

The dignitaries present in the ceremony were Shri Suresh Chandra Mahapatra, Chief Secretary, Shri Hemant Sharma, Principal Secretary Industries, Shri V K Pandian, Secretary 5T and Private Secretary to Hon’ble C.M., Shri Satyabrat Sahu, Principal Secretary, MSME, Md Sadique Alam, Director of Industries, Odisha.

Industry veterans including Shri Purushottam Malani, CMD Shree Malani Foams, Shri Rabindra jena, Chairman, Highland Agro & Shri Ashok Agarwal, Chairman, Sarvesh Refractories Private Limited were also present through VC at the Inauguration/ Ground-breaking event.

The projects that were inaugurated:

● A Shrimp processing and cold chain unit at Khantapada, Balasore by Highland Agro against an investment of INR 53.08 crore, which will generate potential employment opportunities for over 445 persons.

● A Polyurethane Foam manufacturing unit at Jaymangal, Khurdha by Shree Malani Foams against an investment of INR 135 crore, which will generate potential employment opportunities for over 135 persons.

● A resort at Gopalpur, Ganjam by Specadi Resorts Private Limited against an investment of INR 22.96 crore, which will generate potential employment opportunities for over 75 persons.

● A Paper & Packaging Products unit at the Industrial Estate, Khurdha by Utkal Speciality Industries India Private Limited against an investment of INR 7.61 crore, which will generate potential employment opportunities for over 45 persons.

● A Mattress & Foam unit at Chhatabar, Khurdha by Mehan Industries against an investment of INR 5.82 crore, which will generate potential employment opportunities for over 86 persons.

● An Amusement Park at Balasore by Padmabati Amusement Park against an investment of INR 5.05 crore, which will generate potential employment opportunities for over 63 persons.

● A Water Park at Bargarh by Aqua island against an investment of INR 4.75 crore, which will generate potential employment opportunities for over 30 persons.

The details of the projects for which groundbreaking was done are:

● A Nano Urea unit at Paradeep, Jagatsinghpur by Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) against an investment of INR 225 crore, which will generate potential employment opportunities for over 200 persons.

● A Grain-based distillery unit in Gajapati by Coastal Biotech Private Limited against an investment of INR 200 crore, which will generate potential employment opportunities for over 400 persons.

● The expansion project for an additional 0.9 MTPA cement grinding capacity in the existing plant of The Ramco Cements Limited at Haridaspur, Jajpur against an investment of INR 190 crore, which will generate potential employment opportunities for over 60 persons.

● Expansion of Sarvesh Refractories Private Limited’s production unit of Refractories at Kuarmunda, Sundergarh against an investment of INR 123.25 crore, which will generate potential employment opportunities for over 289 persons.

● A Manufacturing unit for production of AAC Blocks & Cement sandwich panels in Balasore by HIL Limited against an investment of INR 63.25 crore, which will generate potential employment opportunities for over 265 persons.

● A Hatchery unit in Mayurbhanj district by Shivshakti Agro India Limited against an investment of INR 25.77 crore, which will generate potential employment opportunities for over 115 persons.

● An LLDPE Flat Indrip & HDPE Sprinkler Pipes Manufacturing unit in Champajhar, Khurdha by PPP Industries against an investment of INR 25.77 crore, which will generate potential employment opportunities for over 115 persons.

● A UV Printing Board manufacturing unit at Ramdaspur, Cuttack by Genesis Systech against an investment of INR 2.55 crore, which will generate potential employment opportunities for over 14 persons.

● A Plastic Rope manufacturing unit at Somnathpur, Balasore by Nibedita Polymer against an investment of INR 2.50 crore, which will generate potential employment opportunities for over 34 persons.

● A Medical & Industrial Oxygen generation unit at Somnathpur, Balasore by RK Oxygen & Industrial Gases against an investment of INR 1.80 crore, which will generate potential employment opportunities for over 21 persons.

These diversified industries are also located across various districts including Bargah, Mayurbhanja, Balasore among others. These projects are also spread across all categories of investments – micro, small, medium as well as large industries. Such enablement of industries aims at both fostering economic growth and generating massive employment opportunities in the state.

The recent amendment of the industrial policy resolution (IPR) – 2015 aims to further diversify investments in the new-age industries, linked with center’s PLI scheme including electric vehicles, (EVs), EV components and green energy equipment.