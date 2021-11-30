Central Government releases both the instalments of its share of State Disaster Response Fund

New Delhi : The Central Government has released both the instalments of its share of State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) during the current financial Year. The details of state-wise allocation and release for the year 2021-22 are given below:-
As on 25.11.2021
(Rs. In Crore)
|Sl
No.
|Name of the State
|Allocation of SDRF
|Release from SDRF
|Central Share
|State Share
|Total
|1st Instalment
|2nd Instalment
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|1.
|Andhra Pradesh
|895.20
|297.60
|1192.80
|447.60
|447.60
|2.
|Arunachal Pradesh
|200.00
|22.40
|222.40
|100.00
|100.00
|3.
|Assam
|617.60
|68.80
|686.40
|308.80
|308.80
|4.
|Bihar
|1132.80
|377.60
|1510.40
|566.40
|566.40
|5.
|Chhattisgarh
|345.60
|115.20
|460.80
|172.80
|172.80
|6.
|Goa
|9.60
|2.40
|12.00
|4.80
|4.80
|7.
|Gujarat
|1059.20
|352.80
|1412.00
|529.60
|529.60
|8.
|Haryana
|392.80
|131.20
|524.00
|196.40
|196.40
|9.
|Himachal Pradesh
|327.20
|36.00
|363.20
|163.60
|163.60
|10.
|Jharkhand
|454.40
|151.20
|605.60
|227.20
|227.20
|11.
|Karnataka
|632.80
|210.40
|843.20
|316.40
|316.40
|12.
|Kerala
|251.20
|84.00
|335.20
|125.60
|125.60
|13.
|Madhya Pradesh
|1456.00
|485.60
|1941.60
|728.00
|728.00
|14.
|Maharashtra
|2577.60
|859.20
|3436.80
|1288.80
|1288.80
|15.
|Manipur
|33.60
|4.00
|37.60
|16.80
|16.80
|16.
|Meghalaya
|52.80
|5.60
|58.40
|26.40
|26.40
|17.
|Mizoram
|37.60
|4.00
|41.60
|18.80
|18.80
|18.
|Nagaland
|32.80
|4.00
|36.80
|16.40
|16.40
|19.
|Odisha
|1283.20
|428.00
|1711.20
|641.60
|641.60
|20.
|Punjab
|396.00
|132.00
|528.00
|198.00
|198.00
|21.
|Rajasthan
|1184.80
|395.20
|1580.00
|592.40
|592.40
|22.
|Sikkim
|40.00
|4.80
|44.80
|20.00
|20.00
|23.
|Tamil Nadu
|816.00
|272.00
|1088.00
|408.00
|408.00
|24.
|Telangana
|359.20
|120.00
|479.20
|179.60
|179.60
|25.
|Tripura
|54.40
|6.40
|60.80
|27.20
|27.20
|26.
|Uttar Pradesh
|1546.40
|516.00
|2062.40
|773.20
|773.20
|27.
|Uttarakhand
|749.60
|83.20
|832.80
|374.80
|374.80
|28.
|West Bengal
|808.80
|269.60
|1078.40
|404.40
|404.40
|Total
|17747.20
|5439.20
|23186.40
|8873.60
|8873.60
Based on the guidelines issued by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on 11.09.2021, the Ex-Gratia payment to next of kin of the deceased due to COVID-19 is allowed @ Rs. 50,000/- (Rs. Fifty thousand only) per deceased person including those involved in relief operations or associated in preparedness activities, subject to the cause of death being certified as COVID-19, in strict compliance with the aforesaid NDMA guidelines. This ex-gratia assistance will be applicable from the date of first Covid-19 case reported in the country and will continue till de-notification of Covid-19 as a disaster or till further orders, whichever is earlier.
This was stated by the Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai in a written reply to question in the Lok Sabha today.