Central Government releases both the instalments of its share of State Disaster Response Fund

New Delhi : The Central Government has released both the instalments of its share of State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) during the current financial Year. The details of state-wise allocation and release for the year 2021-22 are given below:-

As on 25.11.2021

(Rs. In Crore)

Sl No. Name of the State Allocation of SDRF Release from SDRF Central Share State Share Total 1st Instalment 2nd Instalment 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 1. Andhra Pradesh 895.20 297.60 1192.80 447.60 447.60 2. Arunachal Pradesh 200.00 22.40 222.40 100.00 100.00 3. Assam 617.60 68.80 686.40 308.80 308.80 4. Bihar 1132.80 377.60 1510.40 566.40 566.40 5. Chhattisgarh 345.60 115.20 460.80 172.80 172.80 6. Goa 9.60 2.40 12.00 4.80 4.80 7. Gujarat 1059.20 352.80 1412.00 529.60 529.60 8. Haryana 392.80 131.20 524.00 196.40 196.40 9. Himachal Pradesh 327.20 36.00 363.20 163.60 163.60 10. Jharkhand 454.40 151.20 605.60 227.20 227.20 11. Karnataka 632.80 210.40 843.20 316.40 316.40 12. Kerala 251.20 84.00 335.20 125.60 125.60 13. Madhya Pradesh 1456.00 485.60 1941.60 728.00 728.00 14. Maharashtra 2577.60 859.20 3436.80 1288.80 1288.80 15. Manipur 33.60 4.00 37.60 16.80 16.80 16. Meghalaya 52.80 5.60 58.40 26.40 26.40 17. Mizoram 37.60 4.00 41.60 18.80 18.80 18. Nagaland 32.80 4.00 36.80 16.40 16.40 19. Odisha 1283.20 428.00 1711.20 641.60 641.60 20. Punjab 396.00 132.00 528.00 198.00 198.00 21. Rajasthan 1184.80 395.20 1580.00 592.40 592.40 22. Sikkim 40.00 4.80 44.80 20.00 20.00 23. Tamil Nadu 816.00 272.00 1088.00 408.00 408.00 24. Telangana 359.20 120.00 479.20 179.60 179.60 25. Tripura 54.40 6.40 60.80 27.20 27.20 26. Uttar Pradesh 1546.40 516.00 2062.40 773.20 773.20 27. Uttarakhand 749.60 83.20 832.80 374.80 374.80 28. West Bengal 808.80 269.60 1078.40 404.40 404.40 Total 17747.20 5439.20 23186.40 8873.60 8873.60

Based on the guidelines issued by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on 11.09.2021, the Ex-Gratia payment to next of kin of the deceased due to COVID-19 is allowed @ Rs. 50,000/- (Rs. Fifty thousand only) per deceased person including those involved in relief operations or associated in preparedness activities, subject to the cause of death being certified as COVID-19, in strict compliance with the aforesaid NDMA guidelines. This ex-gratia assistance will be applicable from the date of first Covid-19 case reported in the country and will continue till de-notification of Covid-19 as a disaster or till further orders, whichever is earlier.

This was stated by the Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai in a written reply to question in the Lok Sabha today.