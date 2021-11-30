Enhanced health care service for emergency patients at AIIMS Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar : To enhance health care service for emergency patients at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, the Department of Trauma and Emergency, AIIMS Bhubaneswar, organised a workshop on “Basic Surgical Skills and Suturing technique”. Resident Doctors, nursing staff and healthcare workers participated in the first of its kind workshop organised in the College of Nursing Auditorium. Participants learnt many new things to provide better health care service to patients in critical conditions. Speaking about this Dr. Tushar S. Mishra, Professor of General Surgery and Head of the Department of Trauma and Emergency, said that the program is designed to upgrade the skills of the primary health care workers and doctors involved in emergency patient care. It was a teaching-learning activity with stress on hands-on practice. Such types of workshops will certainly reciprocate to better treatment outcomes in patients. Series of similar workshops will be organised at AIIMS Bhubaneswar. Doctors from outside AIIMS Bhubaneswar will also be allowed to participate in this teaching program later, informed program coordinator Dr. Ritesh Panda, Assistant Professor, Burns and Plastic surgery division of the Department of Trauma and Emergency. Among others Dr. Saroj Kumar Patra, Orthopedics Division of Department of Trauma and Emergency, Dr. Prakash Sasmal, Dr. Manwar Ali and Dr Pankaj Kumar from the Department of General Surgery were course faculties in this program. Dr Umesha, 2nd year, General Surgery resident, suggested that this basic course should be mandatory for interns and 1st-year surgical residents. Patients coming to Trauma and Emergency Department always seek quick and effective treatment. Basic skill programs like this would significantly benefit the residents, both surgical and nonsurgical and will substantially improve patient care, said AIIMS Bhubaneswar Director Dr. Gitanjali Batmanabane.

