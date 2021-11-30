Nityanand Rai : Intelligence at Border District

New Delhi : Section 139 (1) (i) of the BSF Act, 1968 empowers the Central Government to confer powers and duties on members of the force in respect of any Central Acts for the purposes specified therein. The extension of territorial jurisdiction of BSF would result in better and more effective control on trans-border crimes in conjunction and co-operation with the State Police.

This was stated by the Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai in a written reply to question in the Lok Sabha today.