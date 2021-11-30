Ground Breaking Ceremony for Nano Fertiliser Plant Project at IFFCO Paradeep Unit by   Chief Minister of Odisha.

Paradeep: Naveen Patnaik ji, Honourable Chief Minister of Odisha, under his vision to make Odisha a Modernized, Vibrant state and major economic hub of eastern India, has laid foundation stone virtually for yet another project at IFFCO Paradeep. Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Ltd., (IFFCO), the world’s largest cooperative fertilizer manufacturing organization and India’s largest fertilizer manufacturer now aims to reduce the use of Chemical Fertiliser by adopting Nanotechnology to produce Nano Fertilizer Plant at its Paradeep Unit. Nano technology based products are having better nutrient assimilation inside the plant system. Nano Fertilizer will effectively address the issue of nutrient losses prevalent in conventional farming practices and also the farmers will achieve the twin benefits of higher crop yields at lower cost and better environment. The initiation is going to complement Honourable Prime Minister’s vision of “Doubling the Farmers Income” and the clarion call given by him on Independence Day speech requesting Farmers to gradually reduce usage of chemical fertilisers. IFFCO intends to manufacture commercial scale Nano DAP having capacity 100 KL per day with Bottle manufacturing and bottling unit besides auxiliary facilities.

Installation of the Nano Fertilizer plant at IFFCO Paradeep will strike many goals in one shot like promoting Atma Nirbhar Bharat drive by reducing dependence on imported Raw materials, reduction of usage of water by 50% , Contributing to Climate Change initiatives by reducing carbon emission and greenhouse gases, generating employment and economic development.

The project was incepted in June this year and the plant is targeted to be in operation in the year 2023. Estimated cost of the project is Rs. 225 Crores. Land reclaiming, process for obtaining environmental clearance and ordering process for the various equipments are presently in progress. This project is yet another step by IFFCO’s Managing Director Dr. U S Awasthi ji in his commitment to serve the farmers of India. IFFCO is highly obliged to the Honourable Chief Minister Sh. Naveen Patnaik ji for his kind blessings. On this auspicious occasion, Sh. K J Patel, Unit Head IFFCO Paradeep, along with his team and representatives from Employees’ Union and Officers Association were present.