Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik lays foundation stone for re-development of Kalinga Studio

Bhubaneswar: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik today laid the foundation stone for the re-development of Kalinga Studio with all the state-of-the-art infrastructure. CM said that the entertainment industry will receive a massive boost promoting art, culture and heritage along with cinema.

This will also create large scale employment opportunities in film, media & ent industry. The work will be executed by IDCO and it is expected that the construction & landscaping of the core support area will be completed by Dec 2022.

It envisages direct employment for around 2,000 in film, media, and entertainment sector along with indirect and induced employment generation of more than 10,000. Along with film production, the studio proposes to contain comprehensive fun, entertainment and a leisure hub.