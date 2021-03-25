University & Colleges in Odisha including ITIs, Polytechnics and Engineering Colleges shall remain closed on March 26 due to Bharat Bandh

Bhubaneswar: In view of Bharat Bandh, University & Colleges of Higher Education Department Odisha including ITIs, Polytechnics and Engineering Colleges shall remain closed on March 26 says Higher Education dept. All govt & private schools in Odisha to remain shut tomorrow (March 26), informs School & Mass Education Department.

Utkal University authorities postpone Plus III fifth semester exam of Arts/Science/Commerce streams scheduled to be held on March 26, 2021 due to ‘Bharat Bandh’. The semester exam has been rescheduled on March 30, 2021.