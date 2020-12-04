Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Launches Advanced Sanitation Management Programme in Sundargarh District

• Clean surroundings a sign of health and prosperity: CM Naveen Patnaik

• Sanitation Workers are significant ‘Sevaks’ in the society: CM Naveen Patnaik

• Mission Shakti Women playing pivotal role in sanitation domain: CM Naveen Patnaik

Sundargarh, 04 December 2020: “Every talk on Swachhta brings back memories of Mahatma Gandhi. He always outlined the need to maintain sanitation and cleanliness around us. He opined that sanitation is as important as independence. So, clean surrounding is the key to a prosperous and healthy living”, said Hon’ble Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik while launching the Advanced Sanitation Programme for Sundargarh district.

The CM flagged off the programme today, covering Rourkela Municipal Corporation, Biramitrapur Municipality & Kutra and Koira blocks.

Under the programme, over 190 advanced machines and vehicles are provided to facilitate sanitation management in the said areas. At the occasion, 4 Micro Composting Centres have also been inaugurated in Rourkela. A total of over 69 crore rupees is allotted for the project funded by District Mineral Foundation (DMF), Sundargarh and Rourkela Municipal Corporation.

CM Naveen Patnaik further said, “The sanitation workers play an indispensable role by keeping our surroundings clean and safe. We should appreciate their role as the prime ‘Sevaks’ of the society. Similarly, under Mission Shakti, Women members of SHGs in the state are being empowered to handle modern sanitation operations. They spread awareness among people, handle door to door garbage collection, and manage micro composting centres etc, thus contributing largely to the sanitation landscape in the state.”

“The sanitation scenario of Smart City Rourkela is going to be transformed. The tasks earlier carried out manually by sanitation workers will largely be done using machines thus delivering quality services to citizens. Additionally, the program shall ensure safety and dignity to the sanitation workers. More machines and manpower will be provided in due course of time to further enhance the quality of service delivery”, informed Collector & DM Shri Nikhil Pavan Kalyan in his welcome address.

The programme held by video conference was attended by Chief Secretary Shri Asit Kumar Tripathy, Additional Chief Secretary cum Development Commissioner Shri Suresh Chandra Mahapatra, 5T Secretary Shri VK Pandian, Principal Secretary, Finance Department, Shri Ashok K. Meena, Principal Secretary, H&UD Dept. Shri G. Mathi Vathanan, among others. Sundargarh Collector Shri Nikhil Pavan Kalyan welcomed the dignitaries while RMC Commissioner Shri Dibyajyoti Parida proposed the formal vote of thanks. Rourkela MLA and Chairperson District Planning Committee (DPC) Shri Sarada Prasad Nayak also spoke at the event.

DIG Western Range Smt. Kavita Jalan, Rourkela SP Shri K. Siva Subramani, Sub Collector Panposh Shri Daulat Chandra Kar, RMC Deputy Commissioners Shri Sudhansu Kumar Bhoi, Smt. Sitadevi Majhi, Dr. Gourabmay Pradhan and senior officials of the district administration, Rourkela Municipal Corporation and DMF Sundargarh attended the event.

With the sanitation programme now, solid waste will be segregated as dry and wet before being collected from the people’s doorstep. These will then be sent to various micro composting centres located in the city. The dry waste will be recycled while the wet waste will be used to produce manure. While 4 micro composting centres have been inaugurated in Rourkela, a total of 10 such centres have been planned to handle the requirements of 40 Wards. Eco-friendly Battery-Operated Vehicles (BOVs) have been engaged to collect waste from the doorsteps of people.

The programme consists of advanced machines and vehicles. Battery operated eco-friendly vehicles for doorstep garbage collection, road sweeping machine for cleaning of roads, Open Nalla de-silting machine for cleaning open drains, suction-cum-jetting machine for cleaning sewerage line, cesspool machines for cleaning septic tanks, fogging machine to control mosquitoes, trailer mounted sanitizer-cum-disinfectant machine for sanitization of public places and mist spraying equipment for mitigating dust and air pollution etc.

