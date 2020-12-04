Shubhapallaba 21st edition released featuring International Chess Player Padmini Rout

Bhadrak: Online Odia e-magazine Shubhapallaba has released its 21st issue on the 1st December featuring International Chess Player Padmini Rout, where Padmini answered some questions of Sangram Keshari Senapati about her personal life as well as professional life.

A total of 25 Odia articles including stories, poems, cooking tips, photo stories of different authors of Odisha placed in this edition. Tapas Ranjan and Sangram Senapati have edited the articles and graphic designer Sambeet Das has designed the cover photo. The cover of this edition shows the winter scene in a village and the editorial is also based on the winter stories of old and present days.

