Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik laid foundation for Model Jail at Jamujhari near Bhubaneswar

CM Naveen Patnaik laid foundation for Model Jail at Jamujhari near Bhubaneswar and termed it a momentous occasion heralding start of a new era for prisons administration. CM said prisons play a very critical role in criminal justice system by providing inmates an opportunity to reform, learn, and to reintegrate them into society as productive and law-abiding citizens.

CM said that the war against crime is best fought by promoting reform and rehabilitation. He hoped this Model Jail will provide the inmates with sufficient opportunities to reform into productive members of society upon release.

The new Model Jail has been designed under #5T to address concerns of outdated and overcrowded prison facilities that have provided limited scope for reforms as a stumbling block in efforts to provide a humane and safe environment for inmates. A lot of research and study of many prisons has been done before preparing the plan for this transformational prison.

The completely automated futuristic prison will have state-of-art security features, IP based surveillance, e-court rooms, multiple VC facilities, amongst many such facilities. This environment friendly prison with net-zero carbon emission, zero discharge will have separate wards for each category of inmates. It will provide vastly improved living conditions, easy access to essential healthcare & educational resources to inmates.