Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurated Rail Over Bridge at Berhampur; laid the foundation stone for a Cooperative Ginning mill at Digapahandi

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Sri Naveen Patnaik today, through video conference inaugurated a Rail Over Bridge at Berhampur and laid the foundation stone for a Cooperative Ginning mill at Digapahandi. Hon’ble Chief Minister said that as an important higher education, health and commercial hub of Southern Odisha, Berhampur deserves special focus of the Government and a lot of initiatives are being worked out to transform Berhampur into a modern city.

• Hon’ble Chief Minister said that the new Rail Over Bridge constructed at a cost of Rs 27 Crore shall fulfil the aspirations of the people for a hassle free communication and shall benefit more than 40 thousand people. Similarly, the Cooperative Ginning Mill of Digapahandi shall be setup in PPP mode with total investment of Rs. 2.10 Crore with capacity to produce 50 quintal lint cotton per day and shall provide jobs to 100 skilled and un-skilled workers besides helping cotton growers of nearby 6 Blocks.

• Hon’ble Chief Minister hailed the cooperation of the people of Ganjam in containing the spread of COVID-19 and appreciated the dedicated service of doctors, paramedics and the hard work of District Administration along with Panchayatiraj Representatives in this mission.

• Hon’ble Minister, Forest & Environment, Parliamentary Affairs, Hon’ble Minister, Works, Hon’ble MP, Berhampur, Chief Secretary, Development Commissioner-cum-Addl. Chief Secretary, Agriculture Production Commissioner, Principal Secretary, Agriculture and Cooperation, Secretary to Hon’ble Chief Minister (5 T) and Secretary, Works were present on the occasion.

Related

comments