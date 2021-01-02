Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurated new District Museum at Boudh

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today through virtual mode, inaugurated new District Museum at Boudh on the occasion of 27th Foundation Day of the district. He said that the Museum established in the iconic heritage building of old Collectorate will be instrumental for preservation and propagation of art and culture of the district.

Chief Minister also inaugurated 18 projects worth Rs. 44.60 Crore which included 3 Milk Chilling Plant, construction and widening of different roads and development of Park. He sought cooperation of the people for the development of the district.

Minister, Rural Development, Labour and ESI Sri Susant Singh, Minister, Tourism, Odia Language, Literature and Culture

Sri Jyotiprakash Panigrahi, MP, Kandhamal, Sri Achyuta Samanta, Hon’ble MLA, Boudh, Sri Pradip Kumar Amat, MLA, Kantamal,

Sri Mahidhar Rana, Chief Secretary Sri Suresh Chandra Mohapatra, Development Commissioner, Sri P.K. Jena attended the programme while Secretary to Hon’ble Chief Minister(5-T) Sri V.K. Pandian coordinated.

