CM Naveen Patnaik expressed happiness that Odisha continues its dominance in education sector, emerged as the Education Hub of the eastern India

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, while speaking in the Foundation Stone laying ceremony of IIM, Sambalpur today through a video conference, expressed happiness that Odisha continues its dominance in education sector and has emerged as the Education Hub of the eastern India. He said that Odisha has a tradition of educational excellence since ancient times and historically, Odisha has been at the forefront of education and research. He further said that Education in Odisha is witnessing a rapid transformation.

Chief Minister said that with the establishment of IIM, IIT, NISER, IISER, AIIMS, NLU and many other Institutions of National Importance, Odisha is emerging as a leading research hub of the nation. He said that Government of Odisha accords highest priority for development of Human Resources. The “Skilled in Odisha” has already become an international brand, he added.

Chief Minister further said that our focus is to train our youth in the latest technology and technical know-how, and to make them market ready as per the demands of Industry 4.0. He also expressed happiness that IIM, Sambalpur has been aspiring to be the leading Entrepreneurial Hub in the State and has entered into an MoU with the Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprises with emphasis on nurturing the entrepreneurial talent of the local weavers and agro-based businesses and to incubate Start-Ups in these areas.

Related

comments