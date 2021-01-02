Odisha Fire Services Department introduces resistive apparel for its personnel

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Fire Services Department introduces proximity suits for its personnel to strengthen firefighting operations. The specially-designed suits will help firefighters withstand temperatures up to 800 deg Celsius for 10 to 20 seconds.

New year ,New look.odisha Fire Service will look like this onwards. An irresistible force in resistive apparel. A step towards capacity building. @DGFS_HGs_CD ,@SRC_Odisha @homeodisha pic.twitter.com/kV03Jz2SwQ — Director, OFDRA, BBSR (@dir_ofdra) January 1, 2021

