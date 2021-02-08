Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurated new academic block, library and hostel building at Rama Devi Women’s University

Bhubaneswar: CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurated new academic block, library and hostel building at Rama Devi Women’s University. CM also announced that ₹18 Cr has been allocated for renovation of existing infrastructure like academic building, hostel building & open air stage.

Remembering noted freedom fighter Ramadevi Choudhury, CM said that the institute carries the vision of Maa Ramadevi for education & empowerment of women in Odisha. CM also urged the students to redefine the prestige of the institute to make it one of the best in the country.

Calling students as future of society & harbinger of change, CM said that women today are leading in every sphere with their sheer confidence and by trusting their own talent. CM called them to realise their dreams and transform society by trusting their own talent.