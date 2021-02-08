New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi speaks to US President Joe Biden.

“We discussed regional issues & our shared priorities. We are committed to a rules-based international order. Look forward to consolidating our strategic partnership to further peace & security in Indo-Pacific region & beyond,” says PM Narendra Modi.

