Bhubaneswar: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurated EY India’s Technology Centre in Bhubaneswar, further expanding IT ecosystem in the state. CM highlighted that over the years, resurgent #Odisha has scripted success stories in many spheres. CM added the state is marching ahead with renewed confidence towards a #NewOdisha adopting new ideas, innovation, and entrepreneurship. CM said these factors have become the cornerstones of the state’s journey towards growth & development.

CM mentioned that #Odisha is embracing the digital era & fostering an environment ripe for ground-breaking advancements. Odisha’s growth trajectory is fuelled by a robust ecosystem that encourages entrepreneurship, technological innovation, and new age businesses. CM hoped EY’s expertise in these areas will undoubtedly add immense value to Govt’s endeavours. Terming the opening of the EY Technology Centre as another watershed moment, CM said it is signifying the fast-changing IT, strategy & consulting ecosystem in the State.

The 15,000 square feet state-of-the-art Technology Centre at O-Hub will expand the presence of the company in #Bhubaneswar. The Centre creates opportunities for existing employees as well as enable the company to harness the potential talent from the technical educational ecosystem in #Odisha.