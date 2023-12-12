With recent success of Hindi movies including RRR, Pathan, Gadar-2, Animal and Jawan, the magic of Indian cinema post covid recession is back: Karan Johar

New Delhi : With recent success of Hindi movies including RRR, Pathan, Gadar-2, Animal and Jawan, the magic of Indian cinema post covid recession is back. The golden era of entertainment is back.

“Yes, we make song and dance movies and we are proud of them, but there are stories made in so many languages and from so many parts of India that are beautiful and should be viewed by audiences. Thank God streaming services are bringing it to the world. The world needs to wake up to Indian stories and storytelling,´ said Mr Karan Johar, an eminent film maker and television personality while speaking at a session ‘Winning the world with soft power’ at FICCI’s Annual General meet in New Delhi.

“The recent success of various movies in last few years has broken the Indian cinema myth that we are not a nation which makes love stories .By the year 2025 India will be seen in same league as UK and USA in film making .With internal; crossover in Indian cinema from South to Hindi, international buyers looking at buying Indian films. We are heading towards creating a world of movies. After the success of Bahubali and RRR the divide between Hindi and south is over, it is time to celebrate the success and power of Indian cinema” Mr Johar said.

“The criticism of Indian cinema and television programs by critics should be welcome as every piece of art should be discussed .” he added.

“Winning of mty Emmy Directorate award shows Indian cinema and television ‘s contributions have impacted the global industry. This is a recognition of unconventional and ground-breaking work, which consistently delivers content that resonates with a diverse audience for decades. I have always wanted to tell stories because they give me a chance to be heard, seen and represented. I am grateful for the audience’s love that has opened doors for me, allowing me to transition from television to the world of films and OTT. Each story that I told became a bridge to connect with audiences on many levels. This gives a stronger resolve to make a positive impact through my work for audiences.” Said Producer Ekta Kapoor speaking on the occasion

“The Indian film industry, as per EY FICCI 2023 Report, the India M&E sector is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10% to reach INR2.83 trillion (US$35.4 billion) by 2025. Another report by KPMG estimates that the overseas box office collections will reach INR 5,800 crores by 2024, up from INR 3,600 crores in 2019. India’s film industry is already the world’s largest in terms of the number of films produced and second largest after Hollywood in terms of its global reach. The industry tops the world as the largest producer of films which reflect the country’s diverse cultural and linguistic backgrounds.” Said Ms Sudha Shivkumar, National President, FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) while speaking on the occasion.