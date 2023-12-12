MCL is committed to serving people of Odisha: Shri Keshav Rao, CMD

Talcher : Inauguration of medical college and hospital at Talcher by the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Odisha has etched a historic milestone in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) dedicated to the welfare of the local community.

In his closing remarks at the inaugural ceremony of Pabitra Mohan Pradhan Government Hospital at Talcher, which will function as future teaching hospital for proposed Medical College, Shri Keshav Rao, CMD, MCL on Friday expressed his gratitude to the Government of Odisha for extending help to the company in its pursuits to meet aspirations of people.

MCL has handed over to the Government of Odisha a 500-bedded medical college and hospital, named Pabitra Mohan Pradhan Medical College and Hospital, at Talcher, which was established under CSR at a cost of Rs 492 crore.

He also thanked Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Hon’ble Union Minister of Education, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship and Shri Pralhad Joshi, Hon’ble Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs for their continuous guidance and support to the company.

Shri Rao thanked all the public representatives, including Shri Mahesh Sahoo, Hon’ble MP (LS), Shri Brajakishore Pradhan, Hon’ble MLA Talcher, representatives of MCL employees unions, district administration and general public for their support to MCL.