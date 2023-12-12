Centurion University Marks a Milestone with its 11th Convocation Ceremony

Centurion University of Technology and Management, Odisha a preeminent institution dedicated to achieving excellence in education and skill development, commemorated its 11th Convocation ceremony at the Bhubaneswar campus celebrating 2751 graduates. The convocation witnessed the esteemed presence of the Hon’ble Governor of Odisha, Shri Raghubar Das.

The Chief Guests for the occasion included distinguished personalities: Hon’ble Justice Shri CT Ravikumar, Judge of the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India; Dr BVR Mohan Reddy, Founder Chairman of CYIENT and Founder Chairman of NASSCOM; and Shri Pushp Kumar Joshi, Chairman cum Managing Director of HPCL, Government of India.

In his address, the Honorable Governor extended heartfelt congratulations to the graduating students, commending Centurion University for its unwavering dedication to shaping a dynamic workforce through meticulously crafted educational initiatives. He fostered a sense of unity among the young minds, describing the learners as embodiments of divinity and conduits for spreading joy.

In his impactful address, Dr BVR Mohan Reddy, Founder Chairman of CYIENT and Founder Chairman of NASSCOM, expressed profound admiration for the graduating class, acknowledging their unwavering dedication and hard work. Notably, he applauded the visionary founders, Prof. Mukti Kanta Mishra and Prof. D. N. Rao, for establishing a pioneering skills-based university that embraces international diversity. “I am impressed with the transformative power of innovation and technology, urging graduates to seize opportunities in a rapidly evolving landscape. The study landscape is apt to cultivate an entrepreneurial mindset, essential for job creation and societal impact. I wish the Class of 2023 heartfelt best wishes and I urge you to carry forward the essence of “Centurion” values.”

The convocation ceremony, a testament to Centurion University’s commitment to academic excellence, featured the presentation of degrees to graduates from various disciplines. The event aimed to recognize and celebrate the accomplishments of the graduating students who excelled in their academic pursuits.

Reflecting on the convocation, Dr. Supriya Pattanayak, Vice Chancellor of Centurion University, expressed her excitement, stating, “We were honoured to have such esteemed dignitaries join us for the 11th Convocation. This ceremony was not just a milestone for our graduating students but also a testament to the university’s continuous pursuit of excellence in education and skill development. Our commitment to quality education, sustainability, and social impact is evident through A+ NAAC accreditation and alignment with UN SDGs. This year, 203 companies offered 2358 jobs, highlighting our successful placement season. I urge graduates to contribute to underprivileged communities, embodying our ethos of disruption for a sustainable society.”

Among the distinguished accolades, Sunkari Krishnaveni was awarded the prestigious Visitor’s Gold Medal for her remarkable performance in Bachelor of Technology, Computer Science & Engineering. Satarupa Panda received the distinguished Dhiren Patnaik Gold Medal for Best Female Graduate in Master of Science, Cyber Security & Digital Forensics, recognizing her outstanding accomplishments in the field. In addition to individual honours, 17 exceptional students were awarded the University Gold Medal, a testament to their outstanding academic achievements and commitment to excellence.

The convocation provided a platform for the esteemed guests to share their insights and words of wisdom with the graduating class. The university was thrilled to host these distinguished personalities, each contributing significantly to their respective fields.

As Centurion University marked its 11th Convocation, the institution remained committed to fostering a culture of innovation, entrepreneurship, and academic rigour. The ceremony also served as a reflection of the university’s dedication to shaping the future leaders of tomorrow.

In attendance at the convocation were key dignitaries, including Professor Mukti Kanta Mishra, the President of the University, Professor D.N. Rao, the Vice President of the University, Professor Anita Patra, the Registrar, and Dr Biswajit Mishra, Pro Vice Chancellor.

The convocation ceremony also saw the presence of various other distinguished guests, faculty members, students, and staff, contributing to the vibrant atmosphere of celebration and achievement. Notably, attendees included guardians of the graduating students, adding a sense of familial support to the momentous occasion.