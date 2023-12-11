PM Modi to kick off 29-nation AI Summit in Delhi on Dec 12

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) Summit, at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital on Tuesday, the PMO said on Monday.

GPAI is a multi-stakeholder initiative with 29-member countries, which aims to bridge the gap between theory and practice on AI by supporting cutting-edge research and applied activities on AI-related priorities.

India is the lead chair of GPAI in 2024. As one of the founding members of GPAI in 2020, the current incoming Support Chair of GPAI, and the Lead Chair for GPAI in 2024, India is hosting the Annual GPAI Summit from December 12-14, 2023

Multiple sessions on diverse topics like AI & global health, education and skilling, AI and data governance, and ML Workshop, among others will be organised during the summit.

Other attractions in the summit include Research Symposium, AI Gamechangers Award and India AI Expo.

The summit will witness participation of 50+ GPAI experts and 150+ speakers from across the countries.

Further, Top AI Gamechangers from across the world will be participating in different events including Intel, Reliance Jio, Google, Meta, AWS, Yotta, Netweb, Paytm, Microsoft, Mastercard, NIC, STPI, Immerse, Jio Haptik, Bhashini etc. Besides, students who are winners under YUVA AI initiative and start-ups will also be showcasing their AI models and solutions, the PMO statement added.