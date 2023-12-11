Ramaswamy takes loo break with mic on during X event, Musk says ‘hope you feel better’

US Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy recently had an awkward moment when he needed to use the loo during a live X Spaces session with 2.3 million users tuned in, including Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

The tech billionaire was having an X Spaces session about bringing Infowars founder Alex Jones back to his social media platform when Ramaswamy interrupted and said, “Gentleman, I have to go”.

The session moved forward, but sounds of running water started coming from the background.

Jones pointed out the sound, and Mario Nawful immediately informed Ramaswamy that it was coming from his phone.

“Somebody’s got their phone in the bathroom,” Jones said.

“Vivek, that’s your phone. But I am not able to mute you,” Nawfol said.

Ramaswamy returned to the session and apologised for leaving abruptly.

Musk in jest said, “I hope you feel better now”.

“I feel great,” Ramaswamy responded.

Meanwhile, Musk has reinstated the account of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on X, a move that could force more advertisers to flee the platform amid fear of the spread of antisemitism and hateful content.

He confirmed the reinstatement on Sunday after launching a poll on X that garnered nearly two million votes, with nearly 70 per cent favouring reinstating Jones.

Jones was suspended from Twitter in 2018 for violating the company’s “abusive behaviour policy.”