Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik appreciated the commitment of Odisha Fire & ODRAF teams who are working relentlessly in tandem with West Bengal officials to restore road connectivity in the Cyclone Amphan ravaged areas.

It should be noted that Odisha Government has sent a team of 500 members, including 300 fire personnel & 10 ODRAF teams to West Bengal in order to assist in relief & rescue operations in the aftermath of Cyclone Amphan.

