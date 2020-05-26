Odisha Governor released Special Cover on Covid-19 and 10 Picture Post Cards on great personalities of the state

Bhubaneswar: Governor Prof. Ganeshi Lal released a special cover on ‘Covid-19, Global Pandemic’ and a pack of 10 picture postcards on great personalities of Odisha at Rajbhavan.

Wearing of a mask is one of the preventive measures to limit spread of Corona virus and through this special cover, an appeal has been made to the public to use mask as a way of life. The design of the cover is based on the arts of Apindra Swain, Pattachitra artist of Raghurajpur, Puri. In the paintings day to day activities of people at home using masks have been portrayed.

The pack of 10 picture postcards are of prominent freedom fighters and makers of modern Odisha which include Saheed Laxman Naik, Veer Surendra Sai, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Sri Krushnachandra Gajapati, Vyasakabi Fakir Mohan Senapati, Utkalmani Pandit Gopabandhu Das, Utkal Gaurav Madhusudan Das, V.V. Giri, Dr. Harekrushna Mahatab and Biju Patnaik.

Governor Prof. Lal appreciated the initiatives of Odisha Postal Circle and thanked all concerned in turning the noble idea to action. Subash Chandra Barmma, Chief Postmaster General briefed about the project and other activities of the Circle. Secretary to Governor P.K. Meherda was present on the occasion.

