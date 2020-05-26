PM Narendra Modi sepaks to Austria President Alexander Van der Bellen on COVID crisis

New Delhi: Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation today with H.E. (Dr.) Alexander Van der Bellen, Federal President of the Republic of Austria.

The Austrian President condoled the damage caused in India by Cyclone Amphan. The leaders exchanged views on measures taken in their countries to manage the adverse health and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. They agreed on the importance of international collaboration to deal with the present challenges.

Both the leaders reiterated their shared desire to further strengthen and diversify India-Austria relations in the post-Covid world. The Prime Minister highlighted the opportunities for enhanced cooperation in sectors like infrastructure, technology, research and innovation, SMEs, etc.

The leaders shared the hope that the world would soon overcome the current health crisis, so as to be able to focus on longer-term concerns like the health of the environment.

