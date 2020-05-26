PM Narendra Modi sepaks to President of Egypt,Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi

New Delhi: In a telephone conversation today, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi conveyed greetings for Eid-ul-Fitr to H.E. Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, President of Egypt, as well as to the people of Egypt.

Reciprocating the greetings, the Egyptian President referred to Egypt and India as being among the oldest civilizations in the world, and expressed happiness about the fast expanding bilateral relationship.

Prime Minister expressed his appreciation for the support extended by Egyptian authorities for the safety and welfare of Indian nationals in Egypt during the COVID-19 crisis.

Referring to his earlier planned visit to Egypt this year, which had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister conveyed his desire to meet President Sisi as soon as circumstances permit.

