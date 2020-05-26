Odisha Govt to send 500MT of polythene (20’X20’) sheets to Amphan hit #WestBengal for temporary roofing

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Govt to send 500MT of polythene (20’X20’) sheets to Amphan hit West Bengal for temporary roofing. This is informed by the Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy. Trucks carrying polythene sheets will start tomorrow forenoon.

“The extremely severe cyclone Amphan has left many without roofs in WB . Our CM has advised to assist every way we can . The state requires temporary roofing materials.We are rushing 500 tonnes of 20*20 polythene immediately by trucks,” tweets Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy.

