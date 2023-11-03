Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik felicitated para-athletes Pramod Bhagat, Soundarya Kumar Pradhan for their incredible performance at Asian Para Games, presented them with cash awards

Bhubaneswar: CM Naveen Patnaik felicitated para-athletes from Odisha, Pramod Bhagat and Soundarya Kumar Pradhan for their incredible performance at the recently concluded Asian Para Games and presented them with cash awards. While Bhagat’s performance was recognised with a cash award of ₹2 Cr, Pradhan was presented a cheque of ₹1.5 Cr for his achievement.

Congratulating the athletes, CM expressed his pride in felicitating the para-athletes for their outstanding achievements at the Asian Para Games. Praising the para-athletes, CM said that their dedication, talent, and perseverance have brought immense glory to #Odisha and their triumphs are an inspiration for all.

CM further assured unwavering support to both of them in their journey ahead, including Bhagat’s upcoming campaign at the Olympics in Paris. Soundarya Kumar Pradhan and Pramod Bhagat expressed their gratitude to the CM and thanked #Odisha for supporting and encouraging them on their pursuit of excellence.