Celebration of Vigilance Awareness Drive-2023 at IFFCO Paradeep Unit

Paradeep: To uphold the highest standards of Personal Integrity, Transparency and Accountability in work, IFFCO Paradeep Unit Observed Vigilance Awareness Drive -2023 on 02nd and 03rd November with the Theme:

“Say no to corruption; commit to the Nation

(भ्रष्टाचार का विरोध करें; राष्ट्र के प्रति समर्पित रहें )”.

The Inauguration was marked by an Integrity Pledge taking ceremony on 02nd Nov. by IFFCO Joint MD Sri Rakesh Kapur in Online webinar mode where he addressed all IFFCO Employees and encouraged them to maintain best practices in our work culture inspired by the ethical values of integrity. Director (HR & Legal) Sri R P Singh praised IFFCO Vigilance Department and discussed various root causes of corruption.

Chief Vigilance Officer Raj Kumar Nagpal read the message of Sri Dileep Sanghani Chairman of IFFCO and briefed about need of Vigilance Awareness Drive and role of Vigilance. Thousands of IFFCO Employees all over the country joined this Inaugural function in online webinar mode.

Various program at IFFCO Paradeep Unit were organized during two days of VAD-2023. A Contractors meet was organised to Interact with stakeholders in which a number of Contractors and Vendors participated and an Interactive discussion held with senior Officers. Programs like Essay writing, Slogans, Drawing and Quiz competition to spread awareness among Employees, Dependent children and Ladies of IFFCO Township at Paradeep Unit were also organised. Everyone participated very enthusiastically and cheerfully in various events of Vigilance Awareness Drive.

In Concluding Program on 03rd Nov. DIG Coastguard Mr Y K Singh graced the occasion as Chief Guest. Mr Y K Singh said that, we have to inculcate the moral values and ethics in our children to change the corrupt system and build a great Nation. IFFCO Paradeep Unit Head & Director Shri K J Patel appreciated the entire Drive by Vigilance department and thrust the importance of Vigilance. He briefed the need of Vigilance and encouraged everyone to work with Honesty, Integrity for the development of IFFCO as well as our Nation . Vigilance Officer, Ajay Bajpai greeted everyone and presented the details of various events held during Vigilance Awareness Drive -2023. Winners of various competition were awarded with Prizes. Sh P S Neelamabran, Sr. General Manager appreciated the positive approach of vigilance department in IFFCO. IFFCO Officer’s Association President, Sh Debasish Mohanty and General Secretary Sh Subhashish Mishra ,Members of IFFCO Employee’s Union and all senior officials were present during the concluding program. Mr Bajpai, VO presented vote of thanks in the end.