Lt Governor Jammu & Kashmir, Manoj Sinha Visits World Skill Center in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar : Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory Shri Manoj Sinha, who is on a tour to Odisha, visited the World Skill Center on Friday. He explored various advanced laboratories and interacted with students about the different skill courses offered at this premier skill destination of India, located in Bhubaneswar.

The Hon’ble Lt Governor was welcomed with Guard of Honour upon his arrival at the World Skill Center (WSC) facility.

“There is a requirement for talented youth in the development of the country & the state. I am happy to see the World Skill Center playing a big role in this regard. Here, the youth of Odisha have been given a platform to take their skills to new heights by getting industry ready training” said the Hon’ble Lt Governor JKUT.

Shri Manoj Sinha further thanked the Govt of Odisha and ITEES Singapore for such a massive infrastructure. He was all praise for various courses offered under the School of Engineering and School of Services at WSC.

A new course on Vertical Transportation has been introduced under School of Engineering (SoE) from the Academic Year 2023-24 at the World Skill Center. So, the Hon’ble Lt Governor JKUT went to various departments of SoE including Electrical Technology, Mechatronics, Mechanical and Electrical Services along with Vertical Transportation. He was happy to see the various ultramodern equipment provisioned there for the skill development of youth.

To develop the overall skilling ecosystem in the state, Trainers from Government ITIs and Polytechnic Colleges in the state undergo training under ‘Training of Trainers’ programs conducted routinely at the World Skill Center. The Hon’ble Lt Governor highly appreciated this initiative.

Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Hon’ble Lt Governor JKUT, Lt Col Prashant Jankar OSD to Hon’ble Lt Governor JKUT, Saurabh Bhagat, Commissioner cum Secretary to the Skill Development Department, Government of J&K, Prof. Pankaj Chandra, Vice Chancellor & Chairman, Board of Management, Ahmedabad University joined the JK Governor during the visit.

At the special program held in World Skill Center, Chief Advisor to Govt. of Odisha on Institutional Capacity Building Subroto Bagchi, Chairperson, Chairperson Odisha Skill Development Authority & CEO World Skill Center Alka Misra, Principal Secretary Skill Development & Technical Education Department, Usha Padhee, Director Technical Education & Training, Govt of Odisha Reghu G, Additional Secretary & COO World Skill Center Pinaki Patnaik, Principal World Skill Center Sangaran Gopal, Deputy Principal Subhanga Kishore Das joined the proceedings.