TPCODL Launches ‘Quality Month 2023’ with a focus on realizing Competitive Potential

Bhubaneswar, 03 November 2023: TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL), a joint venture between Tata Power and the Government of Odisha, announced the launch of ‘Quality Month – November 2023’ during an internal event. To foster a stronger connection with all TPCODL employees, the event was conducted in a hybrid mode, incorporating both virtual and physical elements.

This year’s theme, ‘Quality: Realizing Your Competitive Potential,’ resonates with the human-centric approach of unlocking one’s full potential. It aligns with the spirit of World Quality Day, an initiative by the Chartered Quality Institute (CQI), which recognizes the global contributions of quality professionals.

The Quality Month opening ceremony was graced by the presence of Chief Guest Mr. Arvind Singh, CEO, TPCODL, who was accompanied by the esteemed senior leadership team.

The event provided a platform for significant highlights, offering an immersive exploration of TPCODL’s Quality initiatives. This included a focus on capability development and innovative workplace management. The ceremony also featured a thoughtful reflection on the remarkable achievements of Quality Month 2022, during which the CEO and all members of the senior leadership team shared their insights and perspectives on the significance of Quality Month.

The CEO unveiled the TPCODL Newsletter ‘Alokare Pathe,’ and Quality Month balloons were also released, followed by a tree planting ceremony. Throughout this month-long celebration, various activities are thoughtfully organized to inspire employees, their families, and customers to embrace a culture of continuous improvement.

TPCODL embarked on its Quality Month journey in November 2021, actively engaging more than 4,000 employees across the organization in various competitions and events over the past two years. The organization’s pledge to further enhance participation and sensitize employees to the essence of ‘Quality’ echoes a dedication to personal growth and the realization of one’s true competitive potential.

Speaking on the occasion, Arvind Singh, CEO of TPCODL, said, “Quality Month, under the theme ‘Quality: Realizing Your Competitive Potential,’ echoes our unwavering commitment to unlocking our inherent strengths and achieving excellence through the prism of quality improvement principles and methods. It’s a collective journey toward self-discovery and innovation, where we tap into our full potential to deliver the best to our customers and stakeholders.