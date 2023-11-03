Experience elegance and convenience with the new Godrej Eon Velvet 4-Door Refrigerator

Upgrade your kitchen with the Godrej Eon Velvet 4-Door Refrigerator, a pinnacle of style and functionality providing versatile cooling options to suit diverse needs. With an impressive 670 litres large gross capacity, wider shelves, deep and easy-to-slide drawers, this fridge ensures ample space for all your food items making it an ideal choice for Indian families.

Its Convertible mode allows an extra zone that can serve as a freezer or fridge- with temperature customization possibility between –18°C to 5°C unlocking up to 81% fridge space, especially useful for days when the vegetable load is higher. The Super Freezer, Super Cool and Holiday mode options enable heavy-duty cooling and energy conservation respectively. Powered by Dual-Tech Cooling and Advanced Inverter Technology, this refrigerator offers efficiency, durability and silent operations. It also has a door alarm function alerting you when the door is left open.

Speaking about the newly launched 4-Door Refrigerator Anup Bhargava, Product Group Head- Refrigerators, Godrej Appliances said, “We are delighted to introduce Godrej Eon Velvet 4-Door Refrigerator that becomes the latest addition to our premium refrigerators’ portfolio. With a blend of advanced cooling features and multifunctional capabilities, this product is a testament to our dedication towards enriching the lives of consumers. We’ve created a masterpiece that not only enhances your kitchen aesthetics but also caters to a multitude of consumer requirements, prominently including the desire for expanded storage and convenience.”

Choose from two elegant colors, Graphite Black and Inox Steel, to elevate your kitchen aesthetics while enjoying the practicality and style of the Eon Velvet Refrigerator. This refrigerator is currently available at an MRP of Rs. 120,000/- across leading e-commerce platforms and offline pan-India stores.