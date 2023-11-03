XIM University’s New Campus and Kin & Ken Partner for a Successful Restaurant Inauguration

XIM University (New Campus), Odisha in association with Kin & Ken, successfully organized the Inauguration Ceremony of the Restaurant on 2nd Nov 2023. The event commenced with a welcome note by Fr Antony R. Uvari SJ, Vice-Chancellor, XIM University.

XIM University, Bhubaneswar proudly announces the successful launch of Kin & Ken, an innovative startup initiated by XIM alumni. The event was graced by Fr. S.J, Antony Raj, Registrar, XIM University, Fr. V. Arokiyadass, Chief Financial Officer, XIM University, Prof. P.K Mohanty, Dean of School of Commerce, XIM University and other esteemed guests.

The event marked a milestone as Kin & Ken became the first venture approved and supported by the Xavier Council. The event featured a captivating cultural program that added an artistic and vibrant touch to the celebration.

This initiative is founded by a trio, Saqlain Ilyas BBM Marketing, School of Commerce of batch 2020-23, Arkaprabho Ghosh BBM Marketing, School of Commerce of batch 2020-23 and Shruti Chouhan B. Com Finance, School of Commerce of batch 2021-24. The restaurant fosters an atmosphere conducive to creativity and innovation accommodating approximately 80 individuals indoors and 8-10 outdoors, boasting a vibrant and lively ambience. The delightful cuisine received accolades, enhancing the festivity and ambience of the event. XIM University celebrates Kin & Ken’s success, highlighting its commitment to nurturing innovation, entrepreneurship, and academic excellence.