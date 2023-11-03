Central University of Odisha Project Fellow receives Ek Bharat Sanskriti Sangam Award- 2023

Bhubaneswar: Mr. Suryakanta Barik, Project Fellow of the Department of Biodiversity and Conservation of Natural Resources, Central University of Odisha, participated in the Singing category and was selected for 1st Prize in the EK BHARAT SANSKRITI SANGAM Award- 2023 by the Ministry of Education, Govt of India. The campaign’s theme is “The beauty of the world lies in differences, not in similarities.”

Mr. Suryakanta participated in the event in virtual mode on 22 August 2023, and after evaluation by the Jury, he was selected for the award. He will get a Cash Prize of Rs. 20,000/- and will get an opportunity to have an interactive session with senior bureaucrats at the Ministry of Education, Shastri Bhawan, New Delhi. Mr. Suryakanta will be reached by email: suryakantabarik343@gamil.com.

‘EK Bharat Sanskriti Sangam’ campaign has been launched by the Ministry of Education, Govt. of India to celebrate ‘Diversity’ and ‘Art’. The essence of this campaign is to encourage participants (age 18 to 30 yrs) to recognise and embrace other cultures and thus, in the process of doing it instilling the spirit of “Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat”. This is a unique opportunity for participants to display their talent in art forms such as Dance, Singing, Photography, Painting, Sculpting/sketching.

Mr. Barik is presently working as a Project Fellow in the Research Project on Molecular Profiling of Indigenous Finger millet Genotypes of Northern Eastern Ghats Region in Southern Odisha for Nutritional traits and Climate resilience under the Guidance of Dr. Debabrata Panda, Principal Investigator, Department of Biodiversity and Conservation of Natural Resources. For this Award, Prof. Chakradhar Tripathi, Honourable Vice-Chancellor of the University, congratulated the winner. He was also congratulated by Prof. Sharat Kumar Palita, Dean, School of Biodiversity, and Dr. Debabrata Panda, Assistant Professor, DBCNR.