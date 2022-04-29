Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik dedicates Utkalgaurav Madhusudan Museum

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday dedicated an Utkalgaurav Madhusudan Museum and Interpretation Centre through videoconferencing at Madhubabu’s native village Satyabhamapur in Cuttack district on the birth anniversary of Odisha’s illustrious son.

Patnaik said Satyabhamapur is being developed as a model village and the State Government is making all necessary efforts to convert the village into an important tourism centre.

Describing the day as glorious for people of Odisha, Panchayati Raj Minister Pratap Jena said Madhubabu was the architect of Odisha. Salepur MLA Prashant Behera said the Chief Minister has taken many good initiatives for Stayabhamapur’s development.

Madhubabu’s many rare photos, birth horoscope and rare household items are placed in the museum.