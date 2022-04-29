Odisha: Special Drive continues against MV rules violation

The hyva, tipper, dumpers & other such similar category vehicles were checked under this drive. State Transport Authority continues to take stern action against those who flout Motor Vehicle rules

Cuttack: As many as 115 vehicles were penalised for not complying with the safety standards of MV Act in a special drive carried on 27.04.2022 from 8PM to 8AM of 28.04.2022 across Odisha by the enforcement squad of State Transport Authority. Transport Department, Govt. of Odisha has launched a massive drive against vehicles who openly disregard Motor Vehicle (MV) rules.

The hyva, tipper, dumpers & other such similar category vehicles carrying sand, fly ash, chips etc. are often found plying while flouting MV rules.

Around 1511 vehicles were checked out of which 95 vehicles have been seized for the MV offences. Some of the vehicles did not have Rear Under-Ride Protection Device (RUPD) & Side Under-ride Protection Device (SUPD) for which fatal accidents are taking place for side and rear collision. Many of the vehicles did not have back light, brake light and side indicator lamps. Fitness Certificate (FC) of such vehicles were cancelled.

Fines have been imposed against other vehicles for various offences. Around 78 were found to be overloaded and 68 vehicles were driving with excess speed. The vehicles plying with overload were detained and the excess load was offloaded after compounding of challan. These vehicles are mostly being driven by person having no valid Driving License; often driven by helpers in reckless manner. On checking it was found that almost 151 of the drivers did not have valid DL, e-challan has been issued for the offence.

Around 72 vehicles were plying without valid tax, 70 of them didn’t have valid permit and 86 did not have valid insurance. A total of 54 drivers were found driving under influence of alcohol. Around 333 vehicles were issued challan for other offences as well. Enforcement squads have been asked to conduct such drives at regular intervals.

