Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to leave for Delhi tomorrow on a five-day visit . CM Naveen Patnaik to attend the joint conference of CMs & Chief Justices of High Courts at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi on April 30

On May 2, important pending works with GoI to be followed up

