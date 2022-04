Dhamra: Adani Dhamra Port awarded as Odisha Best Employer Brand Award 2022 by World HRD Congress. DPCL HR Head Mr Tapas Acharya and Dy Manager Mr Durgaprasad Patnaik received the award on behalf of Adani Dhamra Port. This award is for showcasing the best HR practices of Adani Dhamra Port in last two years aligned with biz in pandemic.

Related