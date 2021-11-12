Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik dedicated 142 Transformed High Schools

Bhubaneswar: CM Naveen Patnaik dedicated 142 Transformed High Schools including 67 in Sundargarh, 30 in Cuttack, 12 in Nabarangpur, 10 in Kandhamal, 23 in Baleswar. As part of the initiative, 1075 schools to be transformed in 1st phase, out of which 50 have been dedicated in Hinjili.

CM said that he wish to see children at the forefront in all areas, and bring glory for Odisha in all fields including studies, sports & music. Goal of school transformation is to help kids dream big and move forward with confidence to face all challenges in life, CM added.

During an interaction session with students of 5 districts, CM advised that school is our biggest identity after motherland and family. CM expressed confidence that children can bring glory for the state by doing well in studies and with good deeds.