BRO Motorcycle Expedition Team Receives a Rousing Welcome in Arunachal Pradesh

New Delhi : [email protected] BRO Motorcycle Expedition team received a rousing welcome in Arunachal Pradesh. Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein welcomed the expedition team to Arunachal Pradesh at Rajbhawan in Itanagar today. Border Roads Organisation(BRO) is conducting [email protected] BRO Motorcycle expedition from 14 Oct 2021 to 27 Dec 2021 touching all corners of the country to spread awareness of contribution of BRO in nation building as part of the celebrations of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Expedition is being conducted in seven legs. State of Arunachal Pradesh is being covered in Leg 3 which commenced at Siliguri on 05 November 2021 and will finish at Doomdooma on 14 November 2021.

Hon’ble Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh had flagged off the Motorcycle expedition from Delhi on 14 Oct 2021. First of its kind, this expedition will cover 20,000 kms over 75 days with more than 75 Riders from BRO. The expedition will be culminating at New Delhi on 27 Dec 2021 after traversing the entire perimeter of India.

The expedition has both social and military themes. It aims to motivate youth to join the elite BRO, and also to interact with Gallantry Awardees,

Ex-Servicemen and War Widows enroute. It also aims to spread the accomplishments of the nation towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat through several public outreach programmes.

The event to felicitate the expedition was organised by Project Arunank with assistance from State authorities. While speaking on the occasion, Deputy Chief Minister highlighted the yeoman service being done by BRO in connecting places–connecting people in the country in general and Arunachal Pradesh in particular. He also urged the youth of the State to contribute towards nation building. Deputy Chief Minister also flagged off the expedition for their next Phase of journey towards Pasighat and wished them all the best for their future endeavours.

BRO also simultaneously conducted Medical Camps in the remote areas of Yazli, Joram, Pipa, Koloriang, Kimin. In addition, Swacch Bharat Abhiyan and road safety campaigns were also conducted at Daporijo, Bame, Taliha and Likabali concurrently with the Motorcycle Expedition.