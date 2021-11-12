Odisha reports 263 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 263 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1044962. Khordha district registered the Highest of 129 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 21 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 11th November
New Positive Cases: 263
Of which 0-18 years: 44
In quarantine: 153
Local contacts: 110
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 7
2. Bhadrak: 2
3. Balangir: 2
4. Cuttack: 21
5. Deogarh: 7
6. Dhenkanal: 5
7. Gajapati: 9
8. Ganjam: 3
9. Jagatsinghpur: 2
10. Jajpur: 10
11. Jharsuguda: 1
12. Kendrapada: 2
13. Keonjhar: 2
14. Khurda: 129
15. Koraput: 1
16. Mayurbhanj: 4
17. Nawarangpur: 2
18. Puri: 7
19. Sambalpur: 6
20. Sundargarh: 9
21. State Pool: 32
New recoveries: 308
Cumulative tested: 22717243
Positive: 1044962
Recovered: 1033652
Active cases: 2884