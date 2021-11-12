Odisha reports 263 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 263 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1044962. Khordha district registered the Highest of 129 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 21 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 11th November

New Positive Cases: 263

Of which 0-18 years: 44

In quarantine: 153

Local contacts: 110

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 7

2. Bhadrak: 2

3. Balangir: 2

4. Cuttack: 21

5. Deogarh: 7

6. Dhenkanal: 5

7. Gajapati: 9

8. Ganjam: 3

9. Jagatsinghpur: 2

10. Jajpur: 10

11. Jharsuguda: 1

12. Kendrapada: 2

13. Keonjhar: 2

14. Khurda: 129

15. Koraput: 1

16. Mayurbhanj: 4

17. Nawarangpur: 2

18. Puri: 7

19. Sambalpur: 6

20. Sundargarh: 9

21. State Pool: 32

New recoveries: 308

Cumulative tested: 22717243

Positive: 1044962

Recovered: 1033652

Active cases: 2884