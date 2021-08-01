Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik congratulates the Indian men’s hockey team for storming into the Olympic Semi-finals after 41 years

Bhubaneswar:” Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik congratulates the Indian men’s hockey team for storming into the Olympic Semi-finals after 41 years. Chief Minister Sri Naveen Patnaik today joined with the millions of hockey fans to congratulate the Indian Men’s Hockey Team on their resounding victory over Great Britain in the crucial quarterfinals match at Tokyo Olympics 2021.

Expressing his joy over the Indian team’s victory over Great Britain, CM said that the national team has come out with flying colours in the quarter final. He expressed hope that the team will keep up the momentum to win both the semis and the Olympic final. Odisha Govt is the sponsor of #IndianHockeyTeam, both men and women for five years since 2018. Odisha is the only state that is promoting a national game in the entire country. State Govt is putting a premium on hockey to help India regain its dominance in global #hockey