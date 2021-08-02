Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) to e-auction flats, plots in city

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) has proposed to sell some developed residential plots and flats in the city through online auction, which would be held on September 30. 2021. Applicants interested in participating in the e-auction for allotment of the plots and flats may submit the application form online from September 3, 2021 with required details and by remitting the Earnest Money Deposit (EMD).

The schemes are: Kalinga Vihar Housing scheme at Subudhipur which includes plots K-5/379 (8) (2848 square feet) and K-5 / 487 (2542 sq ft).

Kalinga Nagar Plotted Development scheme, Ghatikia which includes plot K-8/1223(2,000 sqft) Netaji Subash Enclave which includes flats Q-12(HIG) 1,440 sq ft, R-12 (HIG) 1,440 sq ft, R-16 (HIG) 1,440 sq feet and R-16 (HIG Deluxe) 1,836 sq ft super built up area.

Further details including brochures are available on BDA’s official website. The online application submission starts from August 5, 11 am to September 3, 11.59 am. The auction would be held on September 30 11 am.