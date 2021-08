Bhubaneswar: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik congratulates Indian Women’s Hockey Team for storming into Olympic semifinals.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik congratulates Indian Women’s Hockey Team on registering a victory in Qfs against Australia at Tokyo2020; “May the team continue its winning streak & bring glory to the country. Wish the team all the best,” tweets CM Naveen Patnaik.